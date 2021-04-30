Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. 3,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.67. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

