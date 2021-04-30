Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $235.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.