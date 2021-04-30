Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

ZYXI stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $515.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

