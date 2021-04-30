$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $56.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.22 million and the highest is $60.22 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

ACB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

