Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

