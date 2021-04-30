Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Quantum posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

QMCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $467.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quantum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quantum by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quantum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.