$92.20 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post $92.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $457.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $471.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $850.27 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $917.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 10,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

