Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 16,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 530.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,928,377.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $2,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.