Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,158 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 66,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,096. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

