M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Position Boosted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. M.D.C. comprises approximately 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,364. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

