Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 628,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,008,988. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

