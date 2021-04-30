1,420 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $231.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,327. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $232.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

