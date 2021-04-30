Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,039 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.28 and a 200 day moving average of $479.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

