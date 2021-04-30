Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,327. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $232.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.