Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 895,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 769.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETTYF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$33.47 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $35.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

