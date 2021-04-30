Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,837 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.97. 117,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.