Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.33

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.92. Iberdrola shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 8,543 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

