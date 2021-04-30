Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.16

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as low as C$12.11. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 1,252 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

