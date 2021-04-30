Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.27

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.27 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.48), with a volume of 54,963 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

