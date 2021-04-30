GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in April

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$34.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

