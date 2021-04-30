Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

