Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,911.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,479.79.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

