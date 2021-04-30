Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

