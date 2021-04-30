Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,479.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,911.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.