Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

GWB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 6,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,689. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

