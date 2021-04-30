Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.