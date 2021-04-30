KeyCorp Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $220.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.79.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $171.16. 133,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,148. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.13. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

