Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Luxfer traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Luxfer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $600.81 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.