Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Luxfer traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $600.81 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
