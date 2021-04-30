Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) received a C$15.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,668. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.