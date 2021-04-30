SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.72

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and traded as high as $91.87. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $91.87, with a volume of 1,815 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

