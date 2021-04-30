KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,587,331 shares.

The company has a market cap of £43.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

