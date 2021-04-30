Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 508,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,052,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

