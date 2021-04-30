Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $129.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.60 million and the highest is $135.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $514.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $531.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

