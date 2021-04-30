Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,235. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.