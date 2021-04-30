Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of CREE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.10. 92,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. Cree has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cree by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

