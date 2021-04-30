Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.56. 47,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

