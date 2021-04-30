Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.33 billion-$9.33 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. 27,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,476. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

