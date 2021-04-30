Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTM. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 24,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,654. Constellium has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $5,555,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.