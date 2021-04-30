Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,149. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

