RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

