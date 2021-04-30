SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,566. The firm has a market cap of $785.19 million, a P/E ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.64.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.
About SLR Investment
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
