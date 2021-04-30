SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,566. The firm has a market cap of $785.19 million, a P/E ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.