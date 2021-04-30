Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$615.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$662.50.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE FFH traded down C$2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$563.64. 11,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,245. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$319.37 and a 12-month high of C$580.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The company has a market cap of C$15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$551.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$474.98.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.