Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

OTCMKTS:FMCC remained flat at $$2.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Earnings History for Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

