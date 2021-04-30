Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Announces Earnings Results

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

OTCMKTS:FMCC remained flat at $$2.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.