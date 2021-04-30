Crown One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,457.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $16,457.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003834 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,071,515 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

