Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,559. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

