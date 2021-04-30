NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.290-2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,262. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

