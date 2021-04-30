Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 300.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUBCY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

