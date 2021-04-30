Truist Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $43.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 186,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,934. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,833,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 236,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $442,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

