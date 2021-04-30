IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.11.

IDEX stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

