IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.11.
IDEX stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
