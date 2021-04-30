Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 6.4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.78. 6,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 297,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

